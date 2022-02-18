ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV) Short Interest Up 33.8% in January

ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 728,500 shares, an increase of 33.8% from the January 15th total of 544,400 shares. Approximately 5.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 76,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.5 days.

NASDAQ:MODV traded down $2.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $102.78. The stock had a trading volume of 70,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,872. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $154.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. ModivCare has a one year low of $102.36 and a one year high of $211.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.71.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of ModivCare by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 657,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,409,000 after buying an additional 129,091 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of ModivCare by 71.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 482,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,551,000 after buying an additional 200,617 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of ModivCare by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 460,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,234,000 after buying an additional 75,847 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of ModivCare by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 416,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,741,000 after buying an additional 10,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of ModivCare by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 327,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,486,000 after buying an additional 8,062 shares in the last quarter.

MODV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ModivCare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. TheStreet downgraded shares of ModivCare from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of ModivCare from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd.

ModivCare, Inc provides technology-enabled services, which offers integrated supportive care solutions for public and private payors and their patients. It operates through the following business segments: Non-Emergency Medical Transportation (NEMT), Matrix Investment, and Personal Care. The NEMT segment operates under the brands ModivCare Solutions, LLC, and Circulation and includes the Company’s activities for executive, accounting, finance, internal audit, tax, legal, certain strategic and development functions and the Company’s insurance captive.

