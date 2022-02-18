Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:MMLP) Short Interest Up 33.2% in January

Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:MMLP) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 119,900 shares, a growth of 33.2% from the January 15th total of 90,000 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 102,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:MMLP traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.00. The company had a trading volume of 112,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,371. Martin Midstream Partners has a 12 month low of $1.78 and a 12 month high of $3.67. The stock has a market cap of $116.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -304.00 and a beta of 2.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.07.

Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.22. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Martin Midstream Partners will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were given a $0.005 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Martin Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently -200.00%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Martin Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Martin Midstream Partners by 102.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,284 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 12,804 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in Martin Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $180,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Martin Midstream Partners by 713.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 92,475 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 81,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Martin Midstream Partners during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MMLP shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Martin Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Martin Midstream Partners in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

About Martin Midstream Partners

Martin Midstream Partners LP engages in a diverse set of operations focused primarily in the United States Gulf Coast region. It operates through the following segments: Terminalling and Storage, Transportation, Sulfur Services, and Natural Gas Liquids. The Terminalling and Storage segment offers storage, refining, blending, packaging, and handling services for producers and suppliers of petroleum products and by-products, including the refining of naphthenic crude oil and the blending and packaging of various grades and quantities of industrial, commercial, and automotive lubricants and greases.

