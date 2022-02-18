Brokerages Expect Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) to Post $2.31 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $2.31 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Eastman Chemical’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.05 and the highest is $2.60. Eastman Chemical reported earnings per share of $2.13 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 8.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will report full-year earnings of $9.70 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.50 to $9.92. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $10.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.30 to $11.11. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Eastman Chemical.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by ($0.06). Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 19.61% and a net margin of 8.18%. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EMN. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research note on Friday, November 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $126.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Eastman Chemical from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $142.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.17.

In other news, EVP Stephen Glenn Crawford sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $1,250,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Christopher Moore Killian sold 14,738 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.75, for a total transaction of $1,809,089.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EMN. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 25,167 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,938,000 after buying an additional 2,963 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,923 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $691,000 after buying an additional 1,204 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 66.8% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 21,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,498,000 after buying an additional 8,570 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,047,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $122,261,000 after buying an additional 200,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 87,852 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,257,000 after buying an additional 2,419 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EMN traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $121.28. 903,306 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,256,520. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $120.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.27. Eastman Chemical has a 52-week low of $98.24 and a 52-week high of $130.47. The company has a market cap of $16.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.43, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.50.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This is a boost from Eastman Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is currently 48.25%.

About Eastman Chemical

Eastman Chemical Co engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Additives and Functional Products, Advanced Materials, Chemical Intermediates and Fibers. The Additives and Functional Products segment includes chemicals for products in the transportation, consumables, building and construction, animal nutrition, crop protection, energy, personal and home care, and other markets.

