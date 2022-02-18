Brokerages Expect Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) to Post $0.49 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.49 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Employers’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.40 to $0.58. Employers reported earnings per share of $0.51 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 3.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Employers will report full year earnings of $2.13 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.25. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.30 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Employers.

Employers (NYSE:EIG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $199.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.99 million. Employers had a net margin of 16.97% and a return on equity of 5.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Employers from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of EIG stock traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $39.54. 255,341 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 107,378. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.22. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 0.06. Employers has a 12 month low of $32.26 and a 12 month high of $43.82.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. Employers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.87%.

In other news, Director Michael J. Mcsally acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $39.24 per share, for a total transaction of $117,720.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Employers by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 39,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,618,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Employers by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 94,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,924,000 after buying an additional 4,927 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Employers in the fourth quarter worth $232,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Employers by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 82,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Employers by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 17,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $708,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.20% of the company’s stock.

About Employers

Employers Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of workers compensation products and services. It operates through following segments: Employers and Cerity. The Employers segment is defines as traditional business offered under EMPLOYERS brand name through agents. The Cerity segment is defined as business offered under Cerity brand name, which includes direct-to-customer business.

