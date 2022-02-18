Katalyo Price Down 9.7% Over Last Week (KTLYO)

Katalyo (CURRENCY:KTLYO) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 18th. Over the last seven days, Katalyo has traded down 9.7% against the US dollar. Katalyo has a total market capitalization of $634,038.86 and approximately $66,441.00 worth of Katalyo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Katalyo coin can now be purchased for $0.0593 or 0.00000148 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002491 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001981 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.99 or 0.00044779 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,782.58 or 0.06928087 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40,074.79 or 0.99778533 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.78 or 0.00049258 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.16 or 0.00052680 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00003134 BTC.

About Katalyo

Katalyo’s total supply is 85,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,695,604 coins. Katalyo’s official Twitter account is @katalyo . Katalyo’s official website is www.katalyo.com . Katalyo’s official message board is katalyo.medium.com . The Reddit community for Katalyo is https://reddit.com/r/Katalyo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Katalyo Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Katalyo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Katalyo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Katalyo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

