Zebi Token (ZEBI) Price Reaches $0.0004

Zebi Token (CURRENCY:ZEBI) traded down 16.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 18th. Zebi Token has a total market cap of $364,779.80 and $4,921.00 worth of Zebi Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zebi Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Zebi Token has traded down 21.4% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002491 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001981 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.99 or 0.00044779 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,782.58 or 0.06928087 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $40,074.79 or 0.99778533 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.78 or 0.00049258 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.16 or 0.00052680 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00003134 BTC.

About Zebi Token

Zebi Token’s total supply is 1,141,599,270 coins and its circulating supply is 942,605,188 coins. Zebi Token’s official Twitter account is @ZebidataIndia . The official website for Zebi Token is www.zebi.io

Buying and Selling Zebi Token

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zebi Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zebi Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zebi Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

