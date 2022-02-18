SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.87 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX) will report earnings per share of ($0.87) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for SpringWorks Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.82) and the lowest is ($0.97). SpringWorks Therapeutics reported earnings per share of $0.24 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 462.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SpringWorks Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($3.30) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.40) to ($3.25). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($3.76) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.33) to ($3.49). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow SpringWorks Therapeutics.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SpringWorks Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.20.

SWTX stock traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $55.60. The company had a trading volume of 267,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 436,291. The company has a 50 day moving average of $60.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.53. The company has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.57 and a beta of 0.72. SpringWorks Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $49.00 and a 1 year high of $96.18.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWTX. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 8.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,706,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,007,000 after acquiring an additional 212,011 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 32.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,514,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,861,000 after buying an additional 374,608 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its holdings in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,103,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,987,000 after buying an additional 14,667 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 812,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,919,000 after buying an additional 10,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA raised its holdings in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 88.5% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 693,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,993,000 after buying an additional 325,706 shares during the last quarter.

SpringWorks Therapeutics Company Profile

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc acquires, develops, and commercializes medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its lead product candidate is nirogacestat, an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of desmoid tumors.

