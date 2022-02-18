Christopher Cummiskey Sells 874 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Stock

The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 874 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.07, for a total transaction of $56,871.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

On Wednesday, January 5th, Christopher Cummiskey sold 989 shares of Southern stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.65, for a total transaction of $66,905.85.

On Wednesday, December 1st, Christopher Cummiskey sold 2,000 shares of Southern stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.45, for a total transaction of $122,900.00.

Shares of NYSE SO traded down $1.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $63.77. 9,113,085 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,054,927. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.51. The Southern Company has a 52 week low of $56.69 and a 52 week high of $69.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $67.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.16.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.75 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 13.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. Southern’s payout ratio is 93.29%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Southern in the 4th quarter valued at about $558,000. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new stake in Southern in the 4th quarter valued at about $307,000. Forbes Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in Southern in the 4th quarter valued at about $239,000. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Southern in the 4th quarter valued at about $402,000. Finally, V Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Southern by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,517 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $927,000 after acquiring an additional 3,012 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.05% of the company’s stock.

SO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Southern from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Southern from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $73.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Southern from $64.00 to $61.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.00.

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

