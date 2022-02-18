Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) Short Interest Update

Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,710,000 shares, a decline of 23.2% from the January 15th total of 4,830,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,600,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.

NYSE DRE traded down $0.09 on Friday, hitting $52.92. The company had a trading volume of 1,216,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,890,200. The company has a market capitalization of $20.15 billion, a PE ratio of 23.56, a PEG ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $59.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Duke Realty has a 12-month low of $37.74 and a 12-month high of $66.22.

Get Duke Realty alerts:

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.07. Duke Realty had a net margin of 77.12% and a return on equity of 14.86%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Duke Realty will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. Duke Realty’s payout ratio is presently 49.78%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Duke Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Duke Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Duke Realty from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Duke Realty from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Duke Realty from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.91.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Duke Realty by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 267,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,822,000 after acquiring an additional 6,862 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Duke Realty by 35.8% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 33,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,593,000 after buying an additional 8,777 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Duke Realty by 9.7% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 423,692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,062,000 after purchasing an additional 37,418 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Duke Realty by 13.9% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 88,544 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,481,000 after purchasing an additional 10,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Realty during the second quarter worth about $38,000. 95.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Duke Realty

Duke Realty Corp. operates as a real estate development company, which specializes in the ownership, management and development of industrial and medical office properties. It offers property and asset management, leasing, construction and other tenant related services. Its diversified portfolio of rental properties encompasses various business houses such as government services, manufacturing, retailing, wholesale trade, distribution, healthcare and professional services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.