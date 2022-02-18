$2.63 Billion in Sales Expected for Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) will post $2.63 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Quest Diagnostics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.48 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.73 billion. Quest Diagnostics reported sales of $2.72 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics will report full-year sales of $9.29 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $9.00 billion to $9.47 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $8.87 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.66 billion to $9.29 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Quest Diagnostics.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical research company reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 28.50% and a net margin of 18.49%. Quest Diagnostics’s revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.48 earnings per share.

Several research firms have issued reports on DGX. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. StockNews.com cut Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $159.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $190.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.58.

NYSE:DGX traded up $2.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $131.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,242,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,401,202. The business’s 50-day moving average is $149.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $149.31. The company has a market capitalization of $16.12 billion, a PE ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.56. Quest Diagnostics has a 52-week low of $113.36 and a 52-week high of $174.16.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. This is a positive change from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.94%.

In other Quest Diagnostics news, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 37,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.81, for a total value of $5,890,567.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DGX. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Quest Diagnostics in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 1,077.8% in the 4th quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 212 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 62.3% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 245 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 57.1% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 297 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 762.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 302 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. 86.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

