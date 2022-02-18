Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Short Interest Update

Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,080,000 shares, a decline of 24.3% from the January 15th total of 11,990,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,150,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In other Carrier Global news, VP Kyle Crockett sold 3,682 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.73, for a total transaction of $168,377.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CARR. PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its position in Carrier Global by 111.9% in the fourth quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in Carrier Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies acquired a new position in Carrier Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in Carrier Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Carrier Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. 84.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CARR. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. OTR Global upgraded shares of Carrier Global to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.78.

Shares of CARR traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $44.08. The stock had a trading volume of 4,913,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,118,953. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Carrier Global has a 52-week low of $34.75 and a 52-week high of $58.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.11 and its 200 day moving average is $53.22. The firm has a market cap of $38.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.15.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. Carrier Global had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 28.50%. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. Carrier Global’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Carrier Global will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. This is a positive change from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.09%.

Carrier Global Company Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.