The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,710,000 shares, a decline of 24.7% from the January 15th total of 7,580,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,120,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MOS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Mosaic from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Mosaic from $43.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Mosaic in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Mosaic from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.06.

Shares of NYSE MOS traded down $1.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $45.00. The company had a trading volume of 4,764,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,885,187. Mosaic has a twelve month low of $27.89 and a twelve month high of $47.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.05 billion, a PE ratio of 9.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.112 dividend. This is a positive change from Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.40%.

In related news, SVP Mark J. Isaacson sold 40,094 shares of Mosaic stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $1,804,230.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOS. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its stake in Mosaic by 522.7% in the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 417,328 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,252,000 after purchasing an additional 350,306 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in Mosaic by 12.9% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 66,679 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,128,000 after acquiring an additional 7,608 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in Mosaic by 65.8% during the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 54,182 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after acquiring an additional 21,500 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Mosaic by 2.6% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,664,416 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $180,752,000 after acquiring an additional 145,167 shares during the period. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its position in Mosaic by 18.1% during the second quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 13,734 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 2,108 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.75% of the company’s stock.

The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. The company operates its businesses through it’s wholly and majority owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment owns and operates mines and production facilities in North America which produces concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and concentrated crop nutrients.

