Volkswagen AG (ETR:VOW3) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Volkswagen AG (ETR:VOW3) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €255.07 ($289.85).

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €237.00 ($269.32) price objective on Volkswagen in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €276.00 ($313.64) price objective on Volkswagen in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. UBS Group set a €280.00 ($318.18) price target on Volkswagen in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €235.00 ($267.05) price target on Volkswagen in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Nord/LB set a €250.00 ($284.09) price objective on Volkswagen in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.

Shares of ETR:VOW3 traded down €2.02 ($2.30) on Friday, reaching €184.00 ($209.09). The company had a trading volume of 733,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,610,000. Volkswagen has a 52-week low of €159.72 ($181.50) and a 52-week high of €252.20 ($286.59). The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €183.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is €189.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.94 billion and a PE ratio of 5.18.

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles and engines, and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

