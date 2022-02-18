Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.130-$1.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.130. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.27 billion-$2.32 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.25 billion.Dun & Bradstreet also updated its FY22 guidance to $1.13-$1.20 EPS.

Shares of NYSE DNB traded up $0.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.23. 3,956,402 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,076,595. Dun & Bradstreet has a 12-month low of $16.61 and a 12-month high of $25.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.86 billion, a PE ratio of -105.64 and a beta of 0.56.

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The business services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. Dun & Bradstreet had a positive return on equity of 12.40% and a negative net margin of 3.31%. The company had revenue of $598.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $575.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. Dun & Bradstreet’s revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Dun & Bradstreet will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DNB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Dun & Bradstreet from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. The company’s Cannae Holdings Conference presentation highlighted its path to mid-single-digit organic growth as well as an acceleration in new product development, the analyst tells investors in a research note. Sabadra adds that the price target reduction reflect the potential FY22 headwinds, but faster-than-expected organic revenue ramp and better-than-expected operating leverage could serve as catalysts for Dun & Bradstreet. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Dun & Bradstreet from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Barclays cut Dun & Bradstreet from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Dun & Bradstreet from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Monday, December 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $24.00.

In other Dun & Bradstreet news, Director Cannae Holdings, Inc. acquired 21,825,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.86 per share, with a total value of $433,460,705.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Dun & Bradstreet by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 51,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 1,745 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Dun & Bradstreet in the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Dun & Bradstreet by 1.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 464,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,812,000 after purchasing an additional 7,988 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Dun & Bradstreet in the third quarter valued at $244,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Dun & Bradstreet by 37.2% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 80,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,654,000 after purchasing an additional 21,878 shares during the last quarter. 79.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc provides business decisioning data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision making.

