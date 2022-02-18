Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.820-$5.970 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $5.930. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.67 billion-$3.73 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.75 billion.Akamai Technologies also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $1.390-$1.430 EPS.

AKAM traded down $2.60 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $100.33. 1,930,781 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,591,060. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $113.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.48. Akamai Technologies has a 1-year low of $92.64 and a 1-year high of $120.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 3.78, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.07. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 17.37% and a net margin of 18.83%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Akamai Technologies will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Akamai Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.80 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology infrastructure company to buy up to 10% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AKAM shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Akamai Technologies from $143.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Tigress Financial raised their target price on Akamai Technologies from $157.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Akamai Technologies from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Akamai Technologies from $128.00 to $118.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $132.55.

In related news, EVP Aaron Ahola sold 1,500 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.52, for a total transaction of $168,780.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Kim Salem-Jackson sold 2,736 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.67, for a total value of $319,209.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,161 shares of company stock worth $590,877 over the last quarter. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AKAM. GAM Holding AG increased its position in Akamai Technologies by 160.3% in the fourth quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 383,895 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $44,931,000 after buying an additional 236,435 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Akamai Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $231,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 18,392 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $2,153,000 after purchasing an additional 2,710 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 74.0% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,835 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC boosted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 3,645 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. 89.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S.

