Byrna Technologies (OTCMKTS:BYRN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Byrna Technologies (OTCMKTS:BYRN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Byrna Technologies Inc. is non-lethal technology company. It engages in development and manufacture of innovative non-lethal equipment and munitions. Byrna Technologies Inc., formerly known as Security Devices International Inc, is based in Wakefield, Massachusetts. “

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Byrna Technologies from $34.00 to $25.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Byrna Technologies from $35.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BYRN traded down $0.90 on Friday, hitting $8.13. The company had a trading volume of 316,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,701. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.88. Byrna Technologies has a 1 year low of $8.07 and a 1 year high of $30.55. The company has a market cap of $193.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.54 and a beta of 0.83.

Byrna Technologies (OTCMKTS:BYRN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.02). Byrna Technologies had a negative net margin of 4.09% and a positive return on equity of 0.66%. Analysts expect that Byrna Technologies will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BYRN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Byrna Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Byrna Technologies by 189.4% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Byrna Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Byrna Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Byrna Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. 12.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Byrna Technologies Company Profile

Byrna Technologies, Inc engages in the development and manufacturing of less lethal equipment and munitions. The firm’s products include Byrna and SDI. It offers non-lethal weapons for military and law enforcement personnel. The company was founded on March 1, 2005 and is headquartered in Andover, MA.

