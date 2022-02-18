JPMorgan Global Growth & Income plc (LON:JGGI) Declares Dividend of GBX 4.24

JPMorgan Global Growth & Income plc (LON:JGGI) declared a dividend on Friday, February 18th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 4.24 ($0.06) per share on Friday, April 8th. This represents a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

LON:JGGI traded down GBX 4 ($0.05) on Friday, reaching GBX 453 ($6.13). 180,865 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 349,942. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.36. The company has a market capitalization of £722.73 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 458.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 452.05. JPMorgan Global Growth & Income has a 12 month low of GBX 381.33 ($5.16) and a 12 month high of GBX 475 ($6.43).

JPMorgan Global Growth & Income Company Profile

JPMorgan Global Growth & Income plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in growth stocks of companies across all market capitalizations, with a bias towards large cap companies.

