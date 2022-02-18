JPMorgan Global Growth & Income plc (LON:JGGI) Declares Dividend of GBX 4.24

JPMorgan Global Growth & Income plc (LON:JGGI) declared a dividend on Friday, February 18th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 4.24 ($0.06) per share on Friday, April 8th. This represents a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
LON:JGGI traded down GBX 4 ($0.05) on Friday, reaching GBX 453 ($6.13). 180,865 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 349,942. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.36. The company has a market capitalization of £722.73 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 458.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 452.05. JPMorgan Global Growth & Income has a 12 month low of GBX 381.33 ($5.16) and a 12 month high of GBX 475 ($6.43).
JPMorgan Global Growth & Income Company Profile
