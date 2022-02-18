Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) Receives $53.13 Average PT from Analysts

Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $51.44.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GDOT shares. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Green Dot in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Northland Securities reduced their target price on shares of Green Dot from $42.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Green Dot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of Green Dot from $72.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th.

GDOT traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $32.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 344,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 468,140. Green Dot has a 52 week low of $28.89 and a 52 week high of $54.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.83 and its 200-day moving average is $41.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 54.78 and a beta of 0.94.

In other news, Director Jeffrey Osher sold 670,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.22, for a total transaction of $25,607,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders sold a total of 671,500 shares of company stock valued at $25,658,385 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Green Dot by 655.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,001,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,289,000 after purchasing an additional 868,799 shares during the last quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Green Dot by 37.0% in the 4th quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC now owns 2,023,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,334,000 after purchasing an additional 546,381 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Green Dot in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $24,967,000. Brahman Capital Corp. lifted its stake in Green Dot by 44.3% in the 2nd quarter. Brahman Capital Corp. now owns 1,481,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,426,000 after purchasing an additional 455,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Par Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Green Dot by 108.9% in the 2nd quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 650,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,453,000 after purchasing an additional 338,846 shares during the last quarter. 91.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Green Dot Company Profile

Green Dot Corp. operates as a financial technology and registered bank holding company, which engages in providing modern banking and money movement products that are accessible for all. It operates through the following segments: Account Services, Processing and Settlement Services, and Corporate and Other.

