Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirty-three analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have issued a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $56.07.

INTC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $70.00 price objective on Intel in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group set a $53.00 price objective on Intel in a report on Tuesday. Northland Securities upgraded Intel from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Intel from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Intel from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday.

In other news, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 3,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total transaction of $188,553.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 1,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total value of $70,410.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,016,365,000. Third Point LLC lifted its position in shares of Intel by 1,300.0% during the 2nd quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 14,000,000 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $785,960,000 after acquiring an additional 13,000,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 177,117,083 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $9,121,530,000 after buying an additional 6,279,484 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 99.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 10,794,070 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $580,936,000 after buying an additional 5,379,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Generation Investment Management LLP raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 75.1% during the 3rd quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 12,392,297 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $660,262,000 after buying an additional 5,313,431 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.73% of the company’s stock.

INTC traded down $2.53 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $45.04. 75,528,583 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,124,031. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.10. Intel has a one year low of $44.51 and a one year high of $68.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $183.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.27, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.93.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.19. Intel had a return on equity of 25.52% and a net margin of 25.14%. The business had revenue of $19.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Intel will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th will be paid a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. This is an increase from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. Intel’s payout ratio is 30.04%.

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

