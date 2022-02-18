Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (EBR:ABI) Receives €65.45 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (EBR:ABI) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €65.45 ($74.37).

ABI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €71.00 ($80.68) price target on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a €58.00 ($65.91) price target on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Monday, January 17th. UBS Group set a €57.00 ($64.77) price target on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Berenberg Bank set a €81.30 ($92.39) price target on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €65.00 ($73.86) price target on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Friday, January 14th.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 12 month low of €82.03 ($93.22) and a 12 month high of €110.10 ($125.11).

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

