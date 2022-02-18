Amerant Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTB) Director A. Gustavo J. Vollmer Sells 704 Shares

Amerant Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTB) Director A. Gustavo J. Vollmer sold 704 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.98, for a total transaction of $23,921.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

AMTB stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $33.05. The stock had a trading volume of 170,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,776. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 1.08. Amerant Bancorp Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.14 and a 52-week high of $36.72.

Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.12. Amerant Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 18.58%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Amerant Bancorp Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. Amerant Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.99%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Amerant Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Stephens raised shares of Amerant Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Amerant Bancorp from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Amerant Bancorp from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amerant Bancorp has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.86.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMTB. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amerant Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Amerant Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amerant Bancorp by 93.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,301 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amerant Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $86,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Amerant Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $87,000. 31.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amerant Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company, which provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States and internationally. The firm offers a range of checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts. It also provides variable and fixed rate commercial real estate loans, loans secured by owner-occupied properties, loans to domestic and foreign individuals primarily secured by personal residence, working capital loans, asset-based lending, participations in shared national credits, purchased receivables, and small business administration loans, loans to financial institutions and acceptances, and consumer loans and overdrafts, such as automobile loans, personal loans, or loans secured by cash or securities and revolving credit card agreements.

