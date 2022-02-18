Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO) Short Interest Update

Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO) saw a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,680,000 shares, a decline of 17.2% from the January 15th total of 2,030,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 525,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days. Currently, 4.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sutro Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Sutro Biopharma from $37.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sutro Biopharma presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.83.

Shares of STRO stock traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.47. 301,070 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 720,973. The company has a current ratio of 7.07, a quick ratio of 7.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.91 and its 200-day moving average is $16.55. Sutro Biopharma has a fifty-two week low of $8.39 and a fifty-two week high of $25.89. The company has a market cap of $391.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.89 and a beta of 0.81.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 99.3% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 206.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 57,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,000 after acquiring an additional 1,396 shares in the last quarter. 86.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sutro Biopharma Inc engages in the drug discovery, development and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on the next generation cancer and autoimmune therapeutics. The company was founded by James R. Swartz and Sutanto Widjaja on April 21, 2003 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

