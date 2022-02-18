Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO) Short Interest Update

Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO) saw a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,680,000 shares, a decline of 17.2% from the January 15th total of 2,030,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 525,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days. Currently, 4.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.
A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sutro Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Sutro Biopharma from $37.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sutro Biopharma presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.83.
Shares of STRO stock traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.47. 301,070 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 720,973. The company has a current ratio of 7.07, a quick ratio of 7.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.91 and its 200-day moving average is $16.55. Sutro Biopharma has a fifty-two week low of $8.39 and a fifty-two week high of $25.89. The company has a market cap of $391.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.89 and a beta of 0.81.
About Sutro Biopharma
Sutro Biopharma Inc engages in the drug discovery, development and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on the next generation cancer and autoimmune therapeutics. The company was founded by James R. Swartz and Sutanto Widjaja on April 21, 2003 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.
