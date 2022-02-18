Eagle Materials Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:EXP)

Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) saw unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Stock investors acquired 4,521 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 2,023% compared to the average volume of 213 put options.

In other Eagle Materials news, Director Martin M. Ellen sold 1,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.32, for a total transaction of $194,840.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,140 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 3,585 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 8,858 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,475,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 19,859 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,303,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 694 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. 97.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:EXP traded down $1.80 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $138.45. 355,914 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 329,004. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.74 and a beta of 1.32. Eagle Materials has a 52-week low of $120.46 and a 52-week high of $169.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $154.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $150.82.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The construction company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.07. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 28.58%. The company had revenue of $462.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $461.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.94 earnings per share. Eagle Materials’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Eagle Materials will post 9.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.36%.

Several analysts have recently commented on EXP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $181.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $194.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Northcoast Research raised shares of Eagle Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $193.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $169.46.

Eagle Materials, Inc engages in the provision of heavy construction materials and light building materials. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The Cement segment deals with the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement.

