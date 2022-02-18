Fluidigm (NASDAQ:FLDM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.16 EPS

Fluidigm (NASDAQ:FLDM) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The medical research company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Fluidigm had a negative return on equity of 43.70% and a negative net margin of 49.54%.

NASDAQ FLDM traded up $0.26 on Friday, hitting $3.62. 999,486 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,331,682. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $276.88 million, a P/E ratio of -4.03 and a beta of 1.23. Fluidigm has a twelve month low of $2.67 and a twelve month high of $7.51.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Fluidigm from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Fluidigm by 185.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,345 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 11,260 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fluidigm in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fluidigm in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Fluidigm by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 21,112 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 3,910 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Fluidigm by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 69,362 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 5,855 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.59% of the company’s stock.

Fluidigm Company Profile

Fluidigm Corp. is engaged in the development, manufacture and marketing of biotechnology tools fro life sciences research. It sells preparatory and analytical instruments for mass cytometry, polymerase chain reaction, library prep, single cell genomics; and consumables including integrated fluidic circuits (IFCs), assays, and reagents.

