Fluidigm (NASDAQ:FLDM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.16 EPS

Fluidigm (NASDAQ:FLDM) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The medical research company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Fluidigm had a negative return on equity of 43.70% and a negative net margin of 49.54%.
NASDAQ FLDM traded up $0.26 on Friday, hitting $3.62. 999,486 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,331,682. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $276.88 million, a P/E ratio of -4.03 and a beta of 1.23. Fluidigm has a twelve month low of $2.67 and a twelve month high of $7.51.
Separately, StockNews.com lowered Fluidigm from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday.
Fluidigm Company Profile
Fluidigm Corp. is engaged in the development, manufacture and marketing of biotechnology tools fro life sciences research. It sells preparatory and analytical instruments for mass cytometry, polymerase chain reaction, library prep, single cell genomics; and consumables including integrated fluidic circuits (IFCs), assays, and reagents.
