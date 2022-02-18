Brokerages Set Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Price Target at $143.76

Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twenty-seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $143.76.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $140.00 to $121.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $135.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $150.00 to $114.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th.

NYSE:ZBH traded up $1.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $121.02. 1,198,403 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,999,788. Zimmer Biomet has a 1 year low of $108.47 and a 1 year high of $180.36. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.25.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by ($0.03). Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 10.39%. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet will post 7.38 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Sang Yi sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.14, for a total transaction of $347,592.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZBH. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 223.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,445,916 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $815,908,000 after purchasing an additional 3,759,927 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 2nd quarter worth about $428,284,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter worth about $228,026,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 754.3% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,999,835 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $321,613,000 after acquiring an additional 1,765,746 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 41.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,530,514 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $702,596,000 after acquiring an additional 1,618,582 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.09% of the company’s stock.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc provides musculoskeletal healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Americas and Global Businesses, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas and Global Businesses segment consists of U.S. and includes other North, Central and South American markets for all product categories as well as the global results for the Dental products division.

