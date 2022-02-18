Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) CEO Robert I. Blum Sells 10,000 Shares

Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) CEO Robert I. Blum sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total value of $365,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:CYTK traded down $0.32 on Friday, reaching $34.90. The company had a trading volume of 877,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,241,410. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $17.72 and a 52-week high of $47.90. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of -11.33 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 6.12, a quick ratio of 6.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CYTK shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on Cytokinetics in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho raised their target price on Cytokinetics from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Cytokinetics from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cytokinetics in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on Cytokinetics from $57.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.93.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,262,947 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $474,017,000 after acquiring an additional 1,608,545 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,250,786 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $84,123,000 after acquiring an additional 108,816 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc increased its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 3,014,882 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $107,752,000 after acquiring an additional 585,782 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,648,037 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $94,641,000 after acquiring an additional 53,725 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 2,604,797 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $118,727,000 after purchasing an additional 214,005 shares in the last quarter.

Cytokinetics Company Profile

Cytokinetics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the discovery and development of muscle activators as potential treatment for debilitating diseases. It conducts a Phase 2 clinical trials program for tirasemtiv, including a Phase 2b clinical trial in patients with ALS, known as BENEFIT-ALS (Blinded Evaluation of Neuromuscular Effects and Functional Improvement with Tirasemtiv in ALS).

