Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) CEO Robert I. Blum Sells 10,000 Shares

Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) CEO Robert I. Blum sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total value of $365,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Shares of NASDAQ:CYTK traded down $0.32 on Friday, reaching $34.90. The company had a trading volume of 877,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,241,410. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $17.72 and a 52-week high of $47.90. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of -11.33 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 6.12, a quick ratio of 6.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CYTK shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on Cytokinetics in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho raised their target price on Cytokinetics from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Cytokinetics from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cytokinetics in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on Cytokinetics from $57.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.93.
Cytokinetics Company Profile
Cytokinetics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the discovery and development of muscle activators as potential treatment for debilitating diseases. It conducts a Phase 2 clinical trials program for tirasemtiv, including a Phase 2b clinical trial in patients with ALS, known as BENEFIT-ALS (Blinded Evaluation of Neuromuscular Effects and Functional Improvement with Tirasemtiv in ALS).
