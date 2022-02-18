Short Interest in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) Increases By 35.2%

OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,610,000 shares, an increase of 35.2% from the January 15th total of 1,930,000 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,090,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on OGE. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Argus raised shares of OGE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Mizuho lowered shares of OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, OGE Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

OGE Energy stock traded down $0.21 on Friday, reaching $35.75. 1,230,607 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,210,097. The stock has a market cap of $7.16 billion, a PE ratio of 15.19, a PEG ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. OGE Energy has a twelve month low of $29.18 and a twelve month high of $38.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $37.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.60.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 7th. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 69.79%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,425,273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $54,702,000 after purchasing an additional 54,716 shares during the period. Autumn Glory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of OGE Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $2,456,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 105.4% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 62,773 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,409,000 after purchasing an additional 32,215 shares during the period. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of OGE Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $1,915,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 35,804 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,374,000 after purchasing an additional 3,237 shares during the period. 62.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OGE Energy Company Profile

OGE Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of physical delivery and related services for both electricity and natural gas. It operates through the Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations segments. The Electric Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Oklahoma and Western Arkansas.

