Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE:QUOT) Short Interest Up 36.1% in January

Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE:QUOT) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,880,000 shares, an increase of 36.1% from the January 15th total of 4,320,000 shares. Approximately 6.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,240,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.7 days.

In related news, Director Robert A. Mcdonald acquired 20,336 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.38 per share, with a total value of $150,079.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 11.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Get Quotient Technology alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Quotient Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Quotient Technology during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Titleist Asset Management LTD. bought a new position in shares of Quotient Technology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Quotient Technology by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,154 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 2,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Quotient Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $137,000. 88.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:QUOT traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.62. The stock had a trading volume of 669,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,323,637. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 2.63. Quotient Technology has a 52 week low of $5.09 and a 52 week high of $17.93. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $625.07 million, a PE ratio of -9.58 and a beta of 0.93.

Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08). The business had revenue of $146.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.87 million. Quotient Technology had a negative return on equity of 26.22% and a negative net margin of 12.32%. Equities research analysts predict that Quotient Technology will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on QUOT shares. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on Quotient Technology from $18.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Quotient Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.75.

About Quotient Technology

Quotient Technology, Inc engages in the operation of a digital marketing platform that connects brands and retailers with consumers through web, mobile, and social channels. It offers digital printable coupons, digital paperless coupons, coupon codes and other promotions. The company was founded by Steven R.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Quotient Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quotient Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.