Bunge (NYSE:BG) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Bunge (NYSE:BG) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $9.500-$ for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $8.580. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several research firms have weighed in on BG. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Bunge from $98.00 to $92.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Bunge from $98.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Bunge from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Bunge in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a hold rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bunge from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $105.11.

BG traded down $0.70 during trading on Friday, hitting $99.30. 1,157,461 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,170,165. The company has a market cap of $13.95 billion, a PE ratio of 7.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.74. Bunge has a 1 year low of $71.73 and a 1 year high of $103.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.62. Bunge had a net margin of 3.45% and a return on equity of 29.51%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.05 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Bunge will post 10.09 EPS for the current year.

In other Bunge news, Director Grain Co Continental sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.56, for a total transaction of $20,112,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Julio Garros sold 1,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.45, for a total value of $105,472.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 401,050 shares of company stock valued at $40,691,473 in the last quarter. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in Bunge by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,956 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in Bunge by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 3,191 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in Bunge by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 5,448 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bunge in the fourth quarter worth approximately $254,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bunge in the fourth quarter worth approximately $267,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

Bunge Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the supply and transportation of agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment is involved in the purchase, storage, transportation, processing, and sale of agricultural commodities and commodity products.

