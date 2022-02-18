Bunge (NYSE:BG) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Bunge (NYSE:BG) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $9.500-$ for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $8.580. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
Several research firms have weighed in on BG. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Bunge from $98.00 to $92.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Bunge from $98.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Bunge from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Bunge in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a hold rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bunge from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $105.11.
BG traded down $0.70 during trading on Friday, hitting $99.30. 1,157,461 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,170,165. The company has a market cap of $13.95 billion, a PE ratio of 7.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.74. Bunge has a 1 year low of $71.73 and a 1 year high of $103.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.
In other Bunge news, Director Grain Co Continental sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.56, for a total transaction of $20,112,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Julio Garros sold 1,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.45, for a total value of $105,472.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 401,050 shares of company stock valued at $40,691,473 in the last quarter. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in Bunge by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,956 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in Bunge by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 3,191 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in Bunge by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 5,448 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bunge in the fourth quarter worth approximately $254,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bunge in the fourth quarter worth approximately $267,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.06% of the company’s stock.
Bunge Company Profile
Bunge Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the supply and transportation of agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment is involved in the purchase, storage, transportation, processing, and sale of agricultural commodities and commodity products.
