Brokerages Anticipate Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLX) Will Post Earnings of -$0.06 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLX) will report earnings of ($0.06) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Enthusiast Gaming’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.07) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.05). Enthusiast Gaming also reported earnings per share of ($0.06) during the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, March 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Enthusiast Gaming will report full-year earnings of ($0.33) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.40) to ($0.29). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.21) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.26) to ($0.13). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Enthusiast Gaming.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EGLX. cut their price objective on shares of Enthusiast Gaming from C$11.00 to C$9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Enthusiast Gaming from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Enthusiast Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.81.

Shares of EGLX traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.01. 616,177 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 722,188. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.74 and its 200 day moving average is $3.59. The stock has a market cap of $401.98 million and a P/E ratio of -9.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. Enthusiast Gaming has a 1-year low of $1.84 and a 1-year high of $8.88.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Enthusiast Gaming by 86.0% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 26,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 12,303 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its stake in Enthusiast Gaming by 31.0% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 97,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 23,100 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Enthusiast Gaming by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 348,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after buying an additional 70,806 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Enthusiast Gaming in the 4th quarter valued at $186,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Enthusiast Gaming by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 110,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 23,245 shares in the last quarter. 23.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Enthusiast Gaming

Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc engages in the media, content, entertainment, and esports businesses the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates an online network of approximately 100 gaming related websites; owns and operates Enthusiast Gaming Live Expo, a video-gaming expo; provides management and support services to players involved in professional gaming; and owns and manages esports teams, which cover games comprising Call of Duty, Madden, Fortnite, Overwatch, Apex, and Valorant; and produces and programs approximately 30 weekly shows across AVOD and OTT channels, and represents approximately 500 gaming influencers across YouTube and Twitch.

