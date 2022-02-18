Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) VP Sells $11,960.00 in Stock

Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) VP Radu Barsan sold 130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $11,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

POWI traded down $1.93 during trading on Friday, reaching $89.64. 458,189 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 518,397. Power Integrations, Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.50 and a 1 year high of $110.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.07 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.89.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.08. Power Integrations had a net margin of 22.16% and a return on equity of 17.98%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. This is a positive change from Power Integrations’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. Power Integrations’s payout ratio is 24.29%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Power Integrations during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 65.9% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 272 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Power Integrations during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Power Integrations during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Power Integrations during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 95.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

POWI has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Power Integrations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on shares of Power Integrations from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Susquehanna upgraded shares of Power Integrations from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.67.

About Power Integrations

Power Integrations, Inc engages in the design, development and marketing of analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits and other electronic components and circuitry used in high voltage power conversion. Its products are used in power converters that convert electricity from a high-voltage source to the type of power required for a specified downstream use.

