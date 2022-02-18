Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) VP Sells $11,960.00 in Stock

Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) VP Radu Barsan sold 130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $11,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
POWI traded down $1.93 during trading on Friday, reaching $89.64. 458,189 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 518,397. Power Integrations, Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.50 and a 1 year high of $110.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.07 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.89.
Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.08. Power Integrations had a net margin of 22.16% and a return on equity of 17.98%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Power Integrations during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 65.9% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 272 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Power Integrations during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Power Integrations during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Power Integrations during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 95.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
POWI has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Power Integrations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on shares of Power Integrations from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Susquehanna upgraded shares of Power Integrations from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.67.
About Power Integrations
Power Integrations, Inc engages in the design, development and marketing of analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits and other electronic components and circuitry used in high voltage power conversion. Its products are used in power converters that convert electricity from a high-voltage source to the type of power required for a specified downstream use.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Power Integrations (POWI)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/14 – 2/18
- Manufactured Housing Stocks to Buy
- Sectors and Stocks that Offer Great Dividends
- Is Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) Ready For All Time Highs?
- Institutions Aggressively Buy Into Draftkings Potential
Receive News & Ratings for Power Integrations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power Integrations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.