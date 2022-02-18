Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) EVP Andy Pasternak Sells 1,313 Shares

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) EVP Andy Pasternak sold 1,313 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.82, for a total value of $124,498.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Andy Pasternak also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 6th, Andy Pasternak sold 7,987 shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.57, for a total value of $795,265.59.

On Tuesday, December 7th, Andy Pasternak sold 1,525 shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $152,500.00.

HZNP stock traded down $0.99 during trading on Friday, hitting $93.37. 2,094,701 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,747,650. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a one year low of $79.81 and a one year high of $120.54. The stock has a market cap of $21.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public during the fourth quarter worth approximately $662,000. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 166.4% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 14,272 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after buying an additional 8,914 shares during the period. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 15,508 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after buying an additional 1,715 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 388,851 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,903,000 after purchasing an additional 5,407 shares during the last quarter. 88.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on HZNP. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $137.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $143.00 to $133.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.50.

About Horizon Therapeutics Public

Horizon Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is engages in the research, development, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Orphan and Rheumatology, and Inflammation segments. The Orphan and Rheumatology segment consists of medicines KRYSTEXXA, RAVICTI, PROCYSBI, ACTIMMUNE, BUPHENYL, QUINSAIR, and RAYOS.

