Analysts Set NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) PT at $28.67

Shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.33.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NI shares. TheStreet raised NiSource from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. UBS Group lowered NiSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded NiSource from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th.

Shares of NI stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $28.45. 5,024,728 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,980,734. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The firm has a market cap of $11.17 billion, a PE ratio of 25.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.36. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.93. NiSource has a 1 year low of $21.11 and a 1 year high of $30.19.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th will be given a dividend of $0.235 per share. This is a positive change from NiSource’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 7th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.19%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in NiSource by 41.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,381,731 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $65,760,000 after acquiring an additional 701,468 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in NiSource in the fourth quarter worth about $249,000. Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in NiSource by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 13,339 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 2,622 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in NiSource by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 18,413,687 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $508,402,000 after acquiring an additional 299,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qtron Investments LLC purchased a new position in NiSource in the fourth quarter worth about $855,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.34% of the company’s stock.

NiSource, Inc is a holding company, which engages in energy solutions. Through its subsidiaries, it provides natural gas, electricity, and other products and services. It operates through the following segments: Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The Gas Distribution Operations segment focuses in the natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers.

