Stepan (NYSE:SCL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Stepan (NYSE:SCL) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Stepan had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 6.78%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.42 EPS.

SCL traded down $2.72 during trading on Friday, hitting $107.33. 84,083 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 67,049. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $116.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.38. Stepan has a fifty-two week low of $104.05 and a fifty-two week high of $139.30. The stock has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.56 and a beta of 0.72.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.335 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. Stepan’s payout ratio is 20.68%.

In other Stepan news, VP Debra Stefaniak sold 1,501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.84, for a total transaction of $182,881.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of Stepan by 97.1% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 8,226 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 4,053 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Stepan by 38.8% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 21,680 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,695,000 after purchasing an additional 6,064 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Stepan by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 29,829 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,707,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stepan by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 60,909 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,570,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Stepan by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 6,872 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $854,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.69% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Stepan in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Stepan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th.

Stepan Company Profile

Stepan Co engages in the manufacture and sale of specialty and intermediate chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products. The Surfactants segment offers a range of surfactant chemicals such as anionic, cationic, nonionic, and amphoteric surfactants.

