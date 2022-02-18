Kering SA (EPA:KER) Receives €810.17 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Kering SA (EPA:KER) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €814.33 ($925.38).

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €770.00 ($875.00) target price on Kering in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €892.00 ($1,013.64) price objective on Kering in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €830.00 ($943.18) price objective on Kering in a report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank set a €900.00 ($1,022.73) price objective on Kering in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €785.00 ($892.05) price objective on Kering in a report on Tuesday, January 18th.

Kering stock traded up €31.30 ($35.57) during midday trading on Friday, hitting €663.90 ($754.43). 407,464 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 233,612. Kering has a 52-week low of €231.35 ($262.90) and a 52-week high of €417.40 ($474.32). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €677.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €679.48.

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, purses, and other leather products; eyewear, textile accessories, etc.; and jewelry and watches, as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

