Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Appian had a negative return on equity of 21.63% and a negative net margin of 20.00%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share.

NASDAQ APPN traded up $6.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $55.65. 1,834,134 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 659,738. The business’s 50 day moving average is $60.18 and its 200-day moving average is $82.87. Appian has a 12-month low of $46.85 and a 12-month high of $219.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.49 and a beta of 1.76.

In other news, Director Michael G. Devine acquired 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $76.08 per share, for a total transaction of $30,432.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 126,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $58.34 per share, for a total transaction of $7,371,259.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 153,650 shares of company stock worth $8,711,032 over the last quarter. 43.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Appian by 23.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 595,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,087,000 after buying an additional 112,399 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Appian by 82.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 198,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,932,000 after buying an additional 89,819 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of Appian in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,925,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Appian in the fourth quarter valued at about $721,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Appian by 6.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 156,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,472,000 after buying an additional 8,925 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on APPN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Appian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Appian from $87.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Appian from $90.00 to $47.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Appian from $186.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on Appian from $100.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.50.

Appian Corp. provides business process management (BPM) solutions. Its BPM tools automate and measures business processes. The firm’s products include BPM software, case management, mobile application development, and platform-as-a-service. The company was founded by Matt Calkins, Robert C. Kramer, Marc Wilson, and Michael Beckley in 1999 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

