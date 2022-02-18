Deutsche Telekom AG (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Deutsche Telekom AG (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the ten brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Deutsche Telekom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Deutsche Telekom from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Monday, November 15th.

Shares of Deutsche Telekom stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.38. 116,034 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 200,333. The company has a market capitalization of $92.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Deutsche Telekom has a 52-week low of $17.46 and a 52-week high of $22.23.

Deutsche Telekom AG engages in the provision of telecommunications and information technology services. It operates through the following segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, Group Development, and Group Headquarters and Group Services. The Germany segment comprises fixed-network and mobile activities for consumers and business customers in Germany, as well as telecommunications services for carriers.

