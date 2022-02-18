DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. DiamondRock Hospitality had a negative net margin of 91.48% and a negative return on equity of 25.28%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share.

Shares of DRH stock traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.78. 2,255,004 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,917,088. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.19 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.27. DiamondRock Hospitality has a 52 week low of $8.04 and a 52 week high of $11.48.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality during the 4th quarter worth about $100,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality during the 3rd quarter worth about $200,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality during the 4th quarter worth about $317,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 67,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $646,000 after buying an additional 2,511 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 126,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,220,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the period. 99.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on DRH shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Raymond James downgraded shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.00.

DiamondRock Hospitality Co is a real estate investment trust which focuses on lodging properties. It engages in the acquisition, ownership, asset management, and renovation of hotels and resorts. Its brands include Autograph Collection Hotels, Courtyard Marriott, Hilton Garden Inn, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, JW Marriott, and Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants.

