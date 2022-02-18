National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) Short Interest Up 38.8% in January

National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,300,000 shares, a growth of 38.8% from the January 15th total of 936,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 321,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.0 days. Approximately 3.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In other news, Director Robert T. Webb acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $51.60 per share, for a total transaction of $103,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert T. Webb acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $52.86 per share, for a total transaction of $52,860.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 6.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in National Health Investors in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in National Health Investors in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in National Health Investors in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in National Health Investors by 143.3% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC boosted its stake in National Health Investors by 427.1% in the third quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 4,544 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 3,682 shares in the last quarter. 61.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NHI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut National Health Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on National Health Investors in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Capital One Financial upgraded National Health Investors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised National Health Investors from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, National Health Investors currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.40.

Shares of NYSE NHI traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $54.50. 143,875 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 297,399. National Health Investors has a 12-month low of $50.88 and a 12-month high of $78.56. The company has a current ratio of 20.73, a quick ratio of 20.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.51 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $56.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.70.

National Health Investors Company Profile

National Health Investors, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage, and mezzanine financing of senior housing and medical investments. Its portfolio includes lease, mortgage and other note investments in independent living facilities, assisted living facilities, entrance-fee communities, senior living campuses, skilled nursing facilities, specialty hospitals, and medical office buildings.

