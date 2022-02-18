Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,650,000 shares, a growth of 38.0% from the January 15th total of 1,920,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 607,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.4 days. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Open Text from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Barclays reduced their target price on Open Text from $58.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Open Text from C$58.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com downgraded Open Text from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Open Text from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Open Text presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Open Text by 57.0% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 8,677 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 3,149 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in Open Text by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 187,849 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,929,000 after buying an additional 4,753 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Open Text by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 511,441 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $24,283,000 after purchasing an additional 23,195 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Open Text by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 187,557 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,909,000 after purchasing an additional 30,928 shares during the period. Finally, Mirova purchased a new position in shares of Open Text during the 4th quarter worth $455,000. 65.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of OTEX traded down $0.48 on Friday, reaching $42.75. The stock had a trading volume of 486,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 702,128. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.59 billion, a PE ratio of 35.15 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.35 and a 200 day moving average of $49.50. Open Text has a twelve month low of $42.72 and a twelve month high of $55.25.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The software maker reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.01. Open Text had a return on equity of 21.28% and a net margin of 9.93%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Open Text will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a $0.221 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. This is a positive change from Open Text’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Open Text’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.54%.

Open Text Corp. engages in the design, development, marketing and sales of enterprise information management software and solutions. It includes customer experience management (CEM), digital process automation, business network, and enterprise content management, discovery, security, and artificial intelligence (AI) and analytics solutions.

