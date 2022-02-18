Naspers (OTCMKTS:NPSNY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $29.26

Naspers Limited (OTCMKTS:NPSNY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $29.26 and last traded at $29.46, with a volume of 66604 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $29.99.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NPSNY. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Naspers in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Investec downgraded Naspers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Naspers in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.17.

Naspers Ltd. operates as Internet and media group. It operates through the following business segments: Classifieds, Food Delivery, Payments and Fintech, Etail, and Edtech. The company was founded on May 12, 1915 and is headquartered in Cape Town, South Africa.

