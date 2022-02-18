Short Interest in MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) Rises By 36.6%

MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,390,000 shares, a growth of 36.6% from the January 15th total of 1,750,000 shares. Currently, 2.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 393,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.1 days.
MEDNAX stock traded down $0.80 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $23.38. The stock had a trading volume of 525,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 360,866. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 2.08. MEDNAX has a 12 month low of $20.59 and a 12 month high of $35.67. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.80.
MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $498.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.50 million. MEDNAX had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 1.05%. The business’s revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MEDNAX will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.
In related news, Director Roger Md Medel sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.28, for a total value of $682,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 239,122 shares of company stock valued at $6,478,687 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in MEDNAX by 5,380.0% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in MEDNAX during the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in MEDNAX by 1,246.2% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,969 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its stake in MEDNAX by 120.2% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696 shares during the period. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in MEDNAX during the 2nd quarter valued at $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.99% of the company’s stock.
MEDNAX Company Profile
MEDNAX, Inc provides physician services including newborn, anesthesia, maternal-fetal, tele radiology, pediatric cardiology and other pediatric subspecialty care. The firm’s solution include anesthesiology & pain management, prenatal, neonatal, pediatric, radiology, tele radiology, revenue cycle management and perioperative improvement consulting.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on MEDNAX (MD)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/14 – 2/18
- Manufactured Housing Stocks to Buy
- Sectors and Stocks that Offer Great Dividends
- Is Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) Ready For All Time Highs?
- Institutions Aggressively Buy Into Draftkings Potential
Receive News & Ratings for MEDNAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MEDNAX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.