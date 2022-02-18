Short Interest in MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) Rises By 36.6%

MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,390,000 shares, a growth of 36.6% from the January 15th total of 1,750,000 shares. Currently, 2.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 393,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.1 days.

MEDNAX stock traded down $0.80 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $23.38. The stock had a trading volume of 525,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 360,866. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 2.08. MEDNAX has a 12 month low of $20.59 and a 12 month high of $35.67. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.80.

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $498.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.50 million. MEDNAX had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 1.05%. The business’s revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MEDNAX will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on MEDNAX from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on MEDNAX from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. StockNews.com cut MEDNAX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on MEDNAX from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.56.

In related news, Director Roger Md Medel sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.28, for a total value of $682,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 239,122 shares of company stock valued at $6,478,687 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in MEDNAX by 5,380.0% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in MEDNAX during the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in MEDNAX by 1,246.2% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,969 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its stake in MEDNAX by 120.2% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696 shares during the period. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in MEDNAX during the 2nd quarter valued at $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.99% of the company’s stock.

MEDNAX, Inc provides physician services including newborn, anesthesia, maternal-fetal, tele radiology, pediatric cardiology and other pediatric subspecialty care. The firm’s solution include anesthesiology & pain management, prenatal, neonatal, pediatric, radiology, tele radiology, revenue cycle management and perioperative improvement consulting.

