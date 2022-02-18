Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) Director Sells $148,885.11 in Stock

Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) Director Allison H. Abraham sold 3,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.67, for a total transaction of $148,885.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Shares of NASDAQ:OSTK traded down $2.44 during trading on Friday, reaching $39.71. The company had a trading volume of 2,967,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,874,692. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $53.49 and its 200 day moving average is $71.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 5.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 4.10. Overstock.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.02 and a twelve month high of $111.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.87.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of OSTK. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Overstock.com by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Overstock.com by 994,655.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 338,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,183,000 after purchasing an additional 338,183 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Overstock.com by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 29,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,701,000 after purchasing an additional 4,828 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Overstock.com in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $266,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Overstock.com by 753.9% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 107,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,623,000 after purchasing an additional 95,106 shares in the last quarter. 81.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Overstock.com
Overstock.com, Inc operates online shopping commercial site. It also sells these products through www.overstock.com, www.o.com, and www.o.biz. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, tZERO, and MVI. The Retail Segment engages in e-commerce sales through its website. The tZERO Segment focuses on securities transaction through its broker-dealers.
