Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) Director Sells $148,885.11 in Stock

Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) Director Allison H. Abraham sold 3,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.67, for a total transaction of $148,885.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:OSTK traded down $2.44 during trading on Friday, reaching $39.71. The company had a trading volume of 2,967,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,874,692. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $53.49 and its 200 day moving average is $71.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 5.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 4.10. Overstock.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.02 and a twelve month high of $111.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.87.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of OSTK. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Overstock.com by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Overstock.com by 994,655.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 338,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,183,000 after purchasing an additional 338,183 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Overstock.com by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 29,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,701,000 after purchasing an additional 4,828 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Overstock.com in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $266,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Overstock.com by 753.9% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 107,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,623,000 after purchasing an additional 95,106 shares in the last quarter. 81.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Overstock.com from $150.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Overstock.com from $130.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Overstock.com in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $111.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Overstock.com from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Overstock.com from $140.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.63.

Overstock.com, Inc operates online shopping commercial site. It also sells these products through www.overstock.com, www.o.com, and www.o.biz. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, tZERO, and MVI. The Retail Segment engages in e-commerce sales through its website. The tZERO Segment focuses on securities transaction through its broker-dealers.

