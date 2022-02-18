Insider Buying: Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) Director Buys 8,100 Shares of Stock

Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) Director Douglas J. Treff purchased 8,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $91.44 per share, for a total transaction of $740,664.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ CROX traded down $2.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $79.26. The company had a trading volume of 3,410,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,172,214. The company has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.79. Crocs, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.34 and a 1 year high of $183.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $118.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $140.74.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The textile maker reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $586.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $580.71 million. Crocs had a return on equity of 201.51% and a net margin of 31.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Crocs, Inc. will post 10.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CROX shares. B. Riley cut their price target on Crocs from $174.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. TheStreet lowered Crocs from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Crocs in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Crocs from $250.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Crocs from $130.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.00.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. bought a new stake in Crocs during the fourth quarter valued at $1,571,000. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Crocs by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 50,876 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,159,000 after buying an additional 3,518 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in Crocs by 1,389.1% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 50,674 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,497,000 after buying an additional 47,271 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Crocs during the fourth quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in Crocs by 71.0% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 8,224 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after buying an additional 3,416 shares during the period. 94.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Crocs, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, worldwide marketing, sale and distribution of casual footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Asia Pacific and Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA). The Americas segment consists of the revenues and expenses related to product sales in North and South America.

