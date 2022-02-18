Stephane Bancel Sells 9,000 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Stock

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.80, for a total transaction of $1,330,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Stephane Bancel also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Moderna alerts:

On Wednesday, February 9th, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.26, for a total value of $1,388,340.00.

On Wednesday, February 2nd, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.89, for a total value of $1,538,010.00.

On Wednesday, January 26th, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.00, for a total value of $1,422,000.00.

On Wednesday, January 19th, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.55, for a total value of $1,696,950.00.

On Wednesday, January 12th, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.01, for a total value of $1,980,090.00.

On Wednesday, December 29th, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $2,160,000.00.

On Wednesday, December 22nd, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.26, for a total value of $2,378,340.00.

On Wednesday, December 15th, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.11, for a total value of $2,448,990.00.

On Wednesday, December 8th, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.35, for a total value of $2,541,150.00.

On Wednesday, December 1st, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.91, for a total value of $2,969,190.00.

Moderna stock traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $145.74. 5,454,573 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,677,896. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $206.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $301.20. Moderna, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $117.34 and a fifty-two week high of $497.49. The company has a market cap of $59.09 billion, a PE ratio of 8.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 1.1% during the third quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 2,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Moderna by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC increased its holdings in shares of Moderna by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in shares of Moderna by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC increased its holdings in shares of Moderna by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 1,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. 60.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Moderna from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Bank of America upgraded shares of Moderna from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Moderna in a report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $221.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Moderna from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Moderna to $348.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Moderna has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $250.87.

Moderna Company Profile

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.