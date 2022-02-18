Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.720-$2.880 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.980. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.98 billion-$3.03 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3 billion.Avaya also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $0.580-$0.660 EPS.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BWS Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Avaya from $40.00 to $22.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Avaya from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. TheStreet lowered shares of Avaya from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Avaya from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Avaya from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Avaya presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $24.13.

Shares of AVYA stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.87. 1,073,222 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,657,162. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.91 and a beta of 1.46. Avaya has a fifty-two week low of $13.59 and a fifty-two week high of $32.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.42, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.54.

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.27). Avaya had a positive return on equity of 59.67% and a negative net margin of 2.55%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Avaya will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO James M. Chirico sold 30,000 shares of Avaya stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.09, for a total transaction of $632,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO James M. Chirico sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.41, for a total value of $1,070,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 173,748 shares of company stock valued at $3,699,784. Insiders own 2.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AVYA. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Avaya by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,370,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,133,000 after purchasing an additional 60,653 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Avaya by 37.9% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 897,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,763,000 after purchasing an additional 246,400 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Avaya by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 236,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,685,000 after purchasing an additional 21,384 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Avaya by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 116,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,300,000 after acquiring an additional 2,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Avaya by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 103,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,041,000 after acquiring an additional 9,548 shares during the last quarter.

Avaya Holdings Corp. is a global provider of digital communication products, solutions and services for businesses. It operates through the following segments: Products & Solutions and Services. The Products & Solutions segment develops, markets and sells unified communications and collaboration and contact center solutions, offered on-premise, in the cloud or as a hybrid solution.

