Analysts Anticipate The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) to Post $0.15 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) to post earnings per share of $0.15 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have made estimates for Wendy’s’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.14 and the highest is $0.18. Wendy’s posted earnings per share of $0.17 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Wendy’s will report full-year earnings of $0.81 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.79 to $0.84. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.80 to $0.97. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Wendy’s.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on WEN shares. Argus lowered Wendy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Wendy’s from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Wendy’s in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Wendy’s from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.78.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Wendy’s by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 18,900 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC grew its holdings in Wendy’s by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 26,676 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $578,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Wendy’s by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 26,126 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $623,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Wendy’s by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,863 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Wendy’s by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 24,253 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $578,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. 70.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:WEN remained flat at $$22.71 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 2,065,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,205,182. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.96. Wendy’s has a 12 month low of $18.86 and a 12 month high of $29.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.04 and a 200 day moving average of $22.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.32.

The Wendy’s Co engages in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants. It offers hamburgers and related products, such as chicken breast sandwiches, nuggets, chili, and baked potatoes, French fries, freshly prepared salads, soft drinks, milk, coffee, frosty deserts, and kid’s meals.

