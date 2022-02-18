Corient Capital Partners LLC Acquires 10,355 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 193,904 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 10,355 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for 4.0% of Corient Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $54,666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Microsoft by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,595 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,960,000 after purchasing an additional 3,554 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 8,246,949 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,324,980,000 after buying an additional 325,374 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 280,227 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $78,637,000 after buying an additional 10,019 shares during the period. Stokes Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 56,284 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $15,868,000 after buying an additional 1,537 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 131.4% during the 3rd quarter. Susquehanna International Group Ltd. now owns 10,615 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,993,000 after buying an additional 6,028 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.41% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MSFT traded down $1.46 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $289.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,017,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,964,124. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $315.18 and a 200 day moving average of $311.44. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $224.26 and a twelve month high of $349.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 trillion, a P/E ratio of 30.87, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The software giant reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.17. Microsoft had a net margin of 38.50% and a return on equity of 45.73%. The business had revenue of $51.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.03 earnings per share. Microsoft’s revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.41%.

In other Microsoft news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 419,292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.61, for a total value of $144,492,216.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Emma N. Walmsley bought 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $295.48 per share, with a total value of $502,316.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 448,802 shares of company stock worth $153,532,072 over the last 90 days. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a $400.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $380.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Fundamental Research lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $299.93 to $306.55 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $320.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $366.00 to $411.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Microsoft presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $355.99.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of devices and platforms, including Office Commercial, Office Consumer, LinkedIn, and Dynamics business solutions.

