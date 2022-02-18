Diversey Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:DSEY) Receives $17.46 Average PT from Brokerages

Diversey Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:DSEY) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.46.

DSEY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Diversey in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Diversey from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Diversey from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Diversey from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Diversey from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. grew its holdings in Diversey by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 27,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Diversey by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 1,377 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Diversey by 61.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,611 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of Diversey by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 121,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,183,000 after buying an additional 2,540 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Diversey by 50.8% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 2,862 shares during the period. 99.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ DSEY traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.03. 447,962 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 758,990. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.15 and a 200 day moving average of $14.53. Diversey has a 12-month low of $9.13 and a 12-month high of $18.61.

Diversey Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides infection prevention and cleaning solutions in Europe, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Institutional, and Food and Beverage. The company manufactures, markets, and sells infection prevention and personal care products; floor and building care chemicals; kitchen and mechanical ware wash chemicals, and machines; dosing and dispensing equipment; and floor care machines to healthcare, education, food service, retail and grocery, hospitality, and building service contractor industries.

