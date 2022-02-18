Analysts Anticipate Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Will Announce Earnings of $0.64 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) will report earnings of $0.64 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Enphase Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.50 to $0.77. Enphase Energy posted earnings of $0.56 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Enphase Energy will report full year earnings of $3.14 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.48 to $3.66. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $4.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.62 to $5.18. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Enphase Energy.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $412.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $399.62 million. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 39.09%. Enphase Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 55.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ENPH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $290.00 to $246.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Craig Hallum raised shares of Enphase Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $216.00 to $292.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $157.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Enphase Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $234.61.

Enphase Energy stock traded down $8.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $140.35. The stock had a trading volume of 2,606,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,709,590. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 145.46 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $159.23 and its 200 day moving average is $181.14. Enphase Energy has a one year low of $108.88 and a one year high of $282.46.

In other news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.71, for a total transaction of $5,541,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 20,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.65, for a total transaction of $5,087,944.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 103,816 shares of company stock worth $19,825,565. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its stake in Enphase Energy by 1,811.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 172 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. American National Bank boosted its stake in Enphase Energy by 80.5% during the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 148 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in Enphase Energy during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Enphase Energy during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Enphase Energy by 780.0% during the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 176 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. 70.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. Its products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps. The company was founded by Raghuveer R.

